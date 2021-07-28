Estonia's Tokyo Olympics medal count

How many medals has Estonia won so far at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic summer games? Find out below.

Gold

Women's Team Epee: The Estonian women's epee fencing team took the gold medal on July 27. The gold medal for Estonia at the summer games since 2008.



Estonia women's epee team presented with Olympics Gold medals in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27. Source: Karli Saul

Silver

Estonia has not yet won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Bronze

Individual Women's Epee: Katrina Lehis won Estonia's first Olympic medal in Tokyo.

Katrina Lehis at the Tokyo Olympics women's individual epee medals ceremony Source: Karli Saul

Estonia in the Olympics

In total, Estonia had won 43 Olympic medals.

The tables below shows which sports Estonia has won medals in.

And at which games the country has been successful.

All data has been taken from www.olympiandatabase.com.

