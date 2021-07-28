Estonia's Tokyo Olympics medal count
How many medals has Estonia won so far at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic summer games? Find out below.
Gold
Women's Team Epee: The Estonian women's epee fencing team took the gold medal on July 27. The gold medal for Estonia at the summer games since 2008.
Silver
Estonia has not yet won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Bronze
Individual Women's Epee: Katrina Lehis won Estonia's first Olympic medal in Tokyo.
Estonia in the Olympics
In total, Estonia had won 43 Olympic medals.
The tables below shows which sports Estonia has won medals in.
And at which games the country has been successful.
All data has been taken from www.olympiandatabase.com.
