Estonian women's epee team eliminated in Glaive de Tallinn quarter-final

A place in the quarter-final was all the Estonian women's epee team managed to achieve at the 51st Glaive de Tallinn (Tallinna Mõõk) world cup event on Sunday after their golden performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Estonian team went up against Russia in the quarter-final after the latter bested Canada 36:30 in the round of 16. The Estonian team took a victory over Rio Olympics winners Romania to qualify for the quarter-final.

While Erika Kirpu opened with a win, Katrina Lehis and Julia Beljajeva were handed defeats, with Kirpu eventually losing to Violetta Kolobova 2:9 and the Russians emerging victorious 43:34.

Results:

Erika Kirpu - Aizanat Murtazayeva 3:1

Katrina Lehis - Violetta Kolobova 3:6 (6:7)

Julia Beljajeva - Tatjana Andryushina 3:4 (9:11)

Kirpu - Kolobova 2:9 (11:20)

Beljajeva - Murtazayeva 3:3 (14:23)

Lehis - Andryushina 5:2 (19:25)

Beljajeva - Kolobova 5:5 (24:30)

Kirpu - Andryushina 4:2 (28:32)

Lehis - Murtazayeva 6:11 (34:43)

--

