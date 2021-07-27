Gallery: Estonian women's epee foursome presented with Tokyo Gold medals

Estonia women's epee team presented with Olympics Gold medals in Tokyo, Tuesday July 27.
The Estonian women's epee team were presented their Gold medals in Tokyo in the traditional way at a ceremony Tuesday.

Katrina Lehis, Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva and Irina Embrich defeated South Korea in a nail-biting final which saw all four fencers compete – Lehis, Kirpu and Beljajeva made up the regular three with Embrich in reserve – and come from behind to take the medal with a score of 36:32.

South Korea took Silver as a result, with Italy, who Estonia had dispatched in the semi-finals, taking Bronze after beating China in the third/fourth place play-off.

The medal is the second Estonia's olympics team has so far picked up, and the second for Lehis, who won bronze in the epee individual event at the weekend.

It is also the first Gold medal Estonia has won since 2008.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

