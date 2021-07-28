Fencers to receive €200,000 in prize money from Estonian Olympic Committee

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Estonian women's epee team at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Karli Saul
Sports

According to the Estonian Olympic Committee's (EOC) reward system, the Estonian women's epee fencing team is set to receive €200,000 for their gold medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. Katrina Lehis will receive an additional €45,000 for her individual bronze medal.

The EOC's reward system sees €100,000 in prize money for each individual Olympic gold medal (€70,000 for silver, €45,000 for bronze), but if the medal goes to a team of four or more members, the reward is doubled, meaning the fencing foursome is set to receive €200,000 in prize money, portal Delfi Sport (link in Estonian) reported on Tuesday.

Trainer Kaido Kaaberma is set to receive 50 percent of the prize money, the EOC's website reads.

In addition, the fencing foursome will begin receiving A+ level support from the EOC, meaning a monthly wage of €4,000 for two years and €2,200 in monthly preparation funding.

Tartu city government announced on Tuesday that it would allocate €10,000 to fencer Julia Beljajeva and €5,000 to coach Natalja Kotova.

"Estonia last won gold at the Summer Olympics 13 years ago and it is a great achievement that the women's epee team brought the brightest medal back to their home country. The people of Tartu are even happier, because Julia Beljajeva trains right here in Tartu under the guidance of fencing coach Natalja Kotova. We are very proud of them," Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:53

Consumer watchdog reports online sellers' Facebook pages in poor shape

19:32

Gallery: Women's epee Gold medalists touch down in Tallinn

19:19

John Cleese Tallinn shows put back to September 2023

18:55

Tartu expecting faster covid-19 decisions from government

18:26

Gas prices to consumer to see steep hike from start of September

17:56

Internal inquiry finds Tõll ferry accident was not caused by human error

17:32

MEP: Presidential election process neglecting importance of foreign policy

17:02

Summer theaters enjoying attendance as uncertain fall approaches

16:34

Estonia sends 52,800 vaccines doses to Ukraine

15:55

Government wants service sector to use vaccination certificates

15:13

Fencers to receive €200,000 in prize money from Estonian Olympic Committee

14:48

Former speaker: Coalition looking for presidential pawn it can control

14:28

14-year old Eneli Jefimova wraps up Olympic debut with a 27th-place finish

14:14

e-scooter parking zones appear in central Tallinn

13:45

Health services cracking-down on vaccine certificate fraud

13:21

Elron's cycle tickets a costly purchase for regular passengers

12:38

Hacker downloads close to 300,000 personal ID photos

12:25

Forecast: 2,500 coronavirus cases a day expected by September

12:22

Gallery: Legia Warsaw knocks FC Flora out of Champions League competition

12:13

Tanel Kangert finishes 22nd in Tokyo time trial

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: