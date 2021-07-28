Fencers to receive €200,000 in prize money from Estonian Olympic Committee

According to the Estonian Olympic Committee's (EOC) reward system, the Estonian women's epee fencing team is set to receive €200,000 for their gold medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics . Katrina Lehis will receive an additional €45,000 for her individual bronze medal .

The EOC's reward system sees €100,000 in prize money for each individual Olympic gold medal (€70,000 for silver, €45,000 for bronze), but if the medal goes to a team of four or more members, the reward is doubled, meaning the fencing foursome is set to receive €200,000 in prize money, portal Delfi Sport (link in Estonian) reported on Tuesday.

Trainer Kaido Kaaberma is set to receive 50 percent of the prize money, the EOC's website reads.

In addition, the fencing foursome will begin receiving A+ level support from the EOC, meaning a monthly wage of €4,000 for two years and €2,200 in monthly preparation funding.

Tartu city government announced on Tuesday that it would allocate €10,000 to fencer Julia Beljajeva and €5,000 to coach Natalja Kotova.

"Estonia last won gold at the Summer Olympics 13 years ago and it is a great achievement that the women's epee team brought the brightest medal back to their home country. The people of Tartu are even happier, because Julia Beljajeva trains right here in Tartu under the guidance of fencing coach Natalja Kotova. We are very proud of them," Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!