Gallery: Women's epee Gold medalists touch down in Tallinn

Sports
Sports

Estonia's women's olympic epee team arrived back in Estonia Wednesday evening, touching down at Tallinn Airport, after winning Gold in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Katrina Lehis, Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva and Irina Embrich defeated South Korea in the final, to give Estonia its first Gold of the games so far, and its first since the Beijing games in 2008.

Katrina Lehis had already bagged Bronze in the individual event last Saturday.

The foursome were met by friends and family, along with the press pack, and were presented with bouquets at a reception at the airport's old terminal, where attendees got a chance to see the Gold medals up close.

The current medals tally from Tokyo, along with independent Estonia's olympic medals overall performance going back 100 years, is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

