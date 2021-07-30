Gallery: Tartu celebrates Olympic gold medalist Julia Beljajeva

Tartu held a ceremony for Olympic gold medal winner fencer Julia Beljajeva, her coach Natalja Kotova and physiotherapist Tauno Koovit.
Olympic gold medal-winning fencer Julia Beljajeva and her team were celebrated in Tartu on Thursday on their return from Tokyo. Beljajeva lives and trains in Estonia's second largest city.

Member of the winning women's epee team Beljajeva, her coach Natalja Kotova and physiotherapist Tauno Koovit were honored by the city council and Tartu residents.

The team arrived in an open top car and were presented with wreaths and bouquets of flowers. Beljajeva and Kotova were also presented with prize money, Beljajeva receiving €10,000 and her coach €5,000.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform), chairman of the board of Tartu Kalev Raido Mägi, member of the board of Eesti Vehklemisliit / Fencing Estonia and Joel Starkopf, member of the board of the University of Tartu Hospital spoke at the reception. 

The women's epee team won Estonia's first gold Olympic medal for more than a decade.

Editor: Helen Wright

