Estonia women's epee team in the medals in Tokyo

Estonia's women's epee team is through to the finals at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Italy in the semi-final and Poland in the preceding round. This is the second time that Estonia has been in the medals in the event, after Katrina Lehis took bronze in the individual category at the weekend. The team will face South Korea, who overcame China in the other semi-final; even a loss in the final would mean a silver medal for Estonia.

The trio of Katrina Lehis, Erika Kirpu and Julia Beljajeva defeated Poland 29:26 in the quarter finals, to book their semi-final spot and a face-off against Italy, who they dispatched 42:34 on Tuesday morning, Estonian time.

The results come just a couple of days after Katrina Lehis bagged Estonia's first medal of the games so far – a bronze which she took in the individual epee Saturday.

The final will be played later on today, Tuesday.

Semi-final versus Italy

Katrina Lehis v. Federica Isola 2: 1

Erika Kirpu v. Rossella Fiamingo 3: 1

Julia Beljajeva v. Mara Navarria 5: 2

Kirpu v. Isola 3: 2

Lehis v. Navarria 2: 4

Beljajeva v. Fiamingo 3: 2

Kirpu v. Navarria 5: 2

Beljajeva v. Isola 6:11

Lehis v. Fiamingo 13: 9

Estonia 42, Italy 34. Estonia through to finals.

Italy had beaten Russia 33:31 to reach the semi-finals, which started 7.40 a.m. Tuesday, Estonian time.

Quarter-finals versus Poland

Poland took an early lead in the quarter-final encounter, standing at 14:10 ahead until the turning point, the sixth match between Alexandra Jarecka of Poland and Julia Beljajeva, the latter coming out on top 5:2.

Match scorelines:

Katrina Lehis v. Ewa Trzebinska 1: 1

Julia Beljajeva v. Renata Knapik-Miazga 2: 3

Erika Kirpu -v. Aleksandra Jarecka 2: 3

Lehis v. Knapik-Miazga 3: 3

Kirpu v. Trzebinska 2: 4

Beljajeva v. Jarecka 5: 2

Kirpu v. Knapik- Miazga 3: 3

Lehis v. Jarecka 4: 2

Beljajeva v. Trzebinska 7: 5

Estonia 29, Poland 26.

South Korea overcame China 38:29 in the other semi-final Tuesday, meaning they will meet Estonia to compete for the Gold and Silver medals.

Estonia's four-woman epee team was one of the subjects of a recent rendering of the country's entrants in Tokyo, anime style. In addition to Lehis, Beljajeva and Kirpu, Irina Embrich makes up the reserve spot.

The foursome have been a major contender in European and World level in recent years; Lehis won the individual epee at the World Championships in Barcelona in early 2020.

The epee is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

