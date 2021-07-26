Ingrid Puusta 15th halfway through regatta, Karl-Martin Rammo at 21st

Estonian sailor Ingrid Puusta put out a good performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday and is ranked 15th halfway through the overall RS:X women's regatta. The men's one person Laser dinghy class finished their third of 10 races on Monday with Estonian Karl-Martin Rammo ranked 21st.

Puusta's best finish after the first day of racing on Sunday was 12th and she put on a 10th-place performance in the first race on Monday. In the other two races on Monday, she finished 14th and 17th, with her final finish being marked off as the Estonian's worst.

Puusta is ranked 15th at 67 points net points halfway through the women's RS:X Windsurfer race. The race will continue on Wednesday.

Karl-Martin Rammo and the men's one person dinghy Laser class race have completed three of 10 races with the Estonian ranked 21st with 29 net points. Rammo finished the opening race on Sunday at 16th and added 13th and 19th-place finishes on Monday with the final marked off as his worst so far.

The men's one person dinghy Laser race will continue on Tuesday.

Karl-Martin Rammo Source: Robert Hajduk - ShutterSail.com

--

