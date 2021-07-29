Puusta finishes Tokyo Olympics regatta 16th, Rammo drops two spots

Ingrid Puusta. Source: Osga_photo - Joao Costa Ferreira
Estonian RS:X sailor Ingrid Puusta wrapped up her Tokyo Olympics regatta with a 16th place finish. Laser-class sailor Karl-Martin Rammo is also 16th before Friday's final races.

Puusta went into the final day of the women's 12-race Windsurfer RS:X regatta at 16th and finished 18th, 13th and 18th on Thursday. One of her 18th-place finishes was written off in the overall fleet, which gave Ingrid Puusta a total of 166 net points and 16th place overall. The result was not good enough to put the Estonian in the medal races.

Laser sailor Karl-Martin Rammo finished the penultimate day of the preliminary regatta on Thursday also at 16th. The Estonian won a race on Tuesday, but had his worst performance at the Olympics so far on Thursday, finishing 25th in the eighth of 10 races in the men's regatta.

Rammo will go into Friday at 16th with a total of 90 net points. The top-ten of the fleet will advance to the medal race on Sunday.

Karl-Martin Rammo. Source: Riina Ramst

