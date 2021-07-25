Puusta starts Olympic regatta with 15th place

Ingrid Puusta took 15th place in the first run of the RS:X windsurfing competition of the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Puusta was 18th at the first and second marker before climbing to 14th place at the third market but finishing 15th overall.

The first race went the way of France's Charline Picon (24:54), followed by Yunxiu Lu (+0:44) from China and Katy Spychakov (+0:55) for Israel. Puusta lost 2:56 to Picon.

Further RS:X races will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The medal race is scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

Puusta (30) took 15th place at the London Olympics and 11th at the Rio de Janeiro games.

--

