Kontaveit out in first Olympic round

Anett Kontaveit (WTA 28) lost to Maria Sakkari from Greece (WTA 19) 5;7, 2:6 in the opening round of women's singles in Tokyo. The match lasted an hour and 33 minutes.

Kontaveit opened a 4:2 lead in the first set and failed to capitalize on a set point at 5:4 before Sakkari started coming back. The Greek player closed the set with five consecutive games at 7:5.

Kontaveit failed to own her two serve games in the second set, with Sakkari warding off both break points. Sakkari won the set 6:2 on her first match point.

Kontaveit and Sakkari have played each other on nine occasions, with Sakkari winning four and the Estonian four engagements.

Kontaveit beat Sakkari in Melbourne but was handed a defeat in Madrid this year.

