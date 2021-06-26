Kontaveit parts company with coach after Eastbourne defeat

Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit has parted company with her coach Ain Suurthal after two months' cooperation, ERR's sports portal reports.

The announcement was made public shortly after Kontaveit's straight sets loss in the Eastbourne WTA final Saturday.

Suurthal only became Kontaveit's coach in late April, replacing Briton Nigel Sears, who had coached the Estonian, 25, from Tallinn, for several years. Suurthal, a fellow Estonian, had been hired on a trial basis.

"Annet's cooperation with Ain ended with the probationary period," a spokesperson for Kontaveit told ERR Saturday.

"Anett thanks him for the help he provided. Ain certainly helped hone her technique, but Anet still needs a coach with experience on the WTA Tour," the spokesperson went on, noting that a new candidate is being sought from the WTA circuit.

Kontaveit's physical trainer Tarmo Tiits will be stand-in coach at the Wimbledon championships, which start Monday, while a practice partner from Australia will also be on hand.

Kontaveit went from round one to the Eastbourne final in a matter of four days, with her semi-finals encounter on Friday cut short due to her opponent dropping out with an injury late on in set one. On the day, the Estonian had to acknowledge the determined play of her opponent, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who took the title in straight sets, 6:3, 6:3.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

