Kontaveit to play Maria Sakkari in Tokyo opening round

Antt Kontaveit at an olympics press conference in Tokyo. Source: Karli Saul
Antt Kontaveit at an olympics press conference in Tokyo. Source: Karli Saul
Tennis star Anett Kontaveit faces Maria Sakkari of Greece in round one of her Tokyo Olympics campaign this weekend.

Kontaveit, 25, from Tallinn, is currently placed 28th in the WTA rankings, while Sakkari is nine places higher at 19th.

The pair have met competitively nine times up until now, with Sakkari leading 5:4.

The last encounter, in Madrid in May, saw Sakkari victor in straight sets, 6:3, 6:1.

The winner of the olympics opening round will face either Nina Stojanovic (Serbia, WTA 90) or local player Nao Hibino (WTA 77), early on next week. The medal-clinching finals take place the following weekend, i.e. July 31-August 1.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

