Gallery: Historic equestrian training session in Tokyo

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Dina Ellermann and Donna Anna training at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Karli Saul/ERR
Sports

Equestrian Dina Ellermann is the first Estonian to participate in the horseback riding events of an Olympic Games and went through a training session on the main event area in Tokyo with her horse Donna Anna on Thursday.

Ellermann, who is also one of Estonia's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, is Estonia's first representative in the equestrian discipline and will compete in the dressage.

"I am very-very excited. It is such a great honor to represent Estonia and that I can also carry the flag makes it an even more awe-inspiring event," Ellermann told ERR at a press conference on Thursday. "I do not know yet how the flag bearing will look and what the scenario sees us do, so I do not know what to fear!"

The rider said the first days in Tokyo were exhausting, for both her and Donna Anna, her horse. "She is exactly like us, only she does not speak," Ellermann said. "My partner is one who does not speak, but I must sense her, read her emotions and understand body language. Acclimating took time, but I think it has been good the last few days."

Ellermann said the pair takes each competition seriously. "It is not like it is the Olympics now and we can finally show out. Donna Anna is certainly a more capable horse than my previous ones. I will aim to put on a good performance, our finish depends on it," the rider said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

Safety authority: Saaremaa ferry incident the result of technical issue

16:21

Nurses union considering strike action

15:51

Estonia's state budget to be more detailed, budget process simpler

15:13

Gallery: Historic equestrian training session in Tokyo

14:47

Developer of Sõrve wind farm wants larger farm than initially planned

14:25

Event capacity limits may be reduced to stop covid spreading

14:18

Construction continues to battle with supply issues brought on by pandemic

13:44

Technical inspection obligation planned for moped cars

13:16

Government working towards keeping society open for those vaccinated

12:56

Estonia signs joint statement condemning Cuban regime's crackdown

12:25

Gallery: Estonia sends tents to help Lithuania with migrant crisis

11:56

Minister: Defense industry collaboration with Germany bearing fruit

11:22

Kontaveit to play Maria Sakkari in Tokyo opening round

10:49

Renovation of Narva Town Hall begins

10:41

Health Board: 121 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Ferry hits berth at Kuivastu Harbor

09:55

Heatwave leads to ice cream, beverage packaging shortage

09:24

Flora lose Champions League qualifier first leg encounter at Legia Warsaw

08:56

Wine and spirit bottles can be recycled from autumn

08:24

Vaccination chief: Pharmacies' role in vaccinations cannot be understated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: