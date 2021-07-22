Gallery: Historic equestrian training session in Tokyo

Equestrian Dina Ellermann is the first Estonian to participate in the horseback riding events of an Olympic Games and went through a training session on the main event area in Tokyo with her horse Donna Anna on Thursday.

Ellermann, who is also one of Estonia's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, is Estonia's first representative in the equestrian discipline and will compete in the dressage.

"I am very-very excited. It is such a great honor to represent Estonia and that I can also carry the flag makes it an even more awe-inspiring event," Ellermann told ERR at a press conference on Thursday. "I do not know yet how the flag bearing will look and what the scenario sees us do, so I do not know what to fear!"

The rider said the first days in Tokyo were exhausting, for both her and Donna Anna, her horse. "She is exactly like us, only she does not speak," Ellermann said. "My partner is one who does not speak, but I must sense her, read her emotions and understand body language. Acclimating took time, but I think it has been good the last few days."

Ellermann said the pair takes each competition seriously. "It is not like it is the Olympics now and we can finally show out. Donna Anna is certainly a more capable horse than my previous ones. I will aim to put on a good performance, our finish depends on it," the rider said.

