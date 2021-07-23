Olympic quadruple sculls team not yet through to Tokyo final

Estonia's quadruple sculls team did not make it directly to the finals at the Tokyo Olympics, but is still in with a shot of doing so, via the 'B' route, whose heats are to take place Sunday.

The four, Kaspar Taimsoo, Tõnu Endrekson, Allar Raja and Jüri-Mikk Udam, finished third in the olympics preliminary race Friday, meaning they did not get through automatically to next week's final.

Four boats race Sunday afternoon, Estonian time, at 4.40 p.m. for a place in the main finals, which are on Tuesday.

Poland won Friday's race, over 2,000 meters, which featured the Estonian team, while Italy was second.

The other heat saw the Netherlands take first place ahead of Australia and Great Britain.

The foursome arrived in Tokyo earlier this week for training and are also one of several of Estonia's 34 athletes to have been immortalized anime-style by an officially-commissioned set of portraits.

Russia's team was withdrawn from the contest several days ago after two members reportedly tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

