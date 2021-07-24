Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal

Fencer Katrina Lehis has bagged Estonia's first olympic medal in Tokyo after defeating Aizanat Murtazaeva of Russia, to take bronze.

Lehis won the encounter 15:8 in the individual women's epee round; as reported by ERR News she and Julia Beljajeva had already made the quarter finals earlier Saturday.

Sun Yiwen (China) won gold, while Ana Maria Popescu (Romania) took silver.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was one of the first to congratulate Lehis on her win, writing on her social media account: "Fantastic, Katrina. The first medal is in hand."

In the match-up with Murtazaeva, things started one apiece before the Estonian drew ahead 3:1 in the first period.

In the second period, the Russian made a comeback and even took the lead 4:3, before Lehis found her form again to end the period 7:4 up.

While Lehis injured her hand in the third period, the remained composed to emerge 15:8 up at the end, giving her the bronze medal (see gallery below).

Lehis had earlier romped past Rossella Fiamingo of Italy 15:7, in the quarter finals, then lost a closer encounter over eventual silver medalist Anna Maria Popescu (Romania), 15:11 in the semis, meaning the latter progressed to the final and the Estonian had to play off for bronze.

Popescu had also beaten Julia Beljajeva 15:8 in the quarter finals.

Lehis told ERR's sport portal after the win that: "It had been a very difficult loss in the semi-finals, then we had to regroup, otherwise we won't get a third place match."

"It's a different kind of feeling that we generally don't experience in team competitions. It was very tough, and now I'm just glad that thee day is over and that it went as it did," she added.

The other Estonian fencer in action Saturday was Lehis' and Beljajeva's fellow epee teammate Erika Kirpu, who went out in the round of 16 after losing to Kelly Hurley (U.S.) by one point, 15:14.

This article was updated to include a gallery of the post-event medals ceremony.

--

