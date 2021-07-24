Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal

Sports
{{1627128840000 | amCalendar}}
Katrina Lehis at the Tokyo Olympics women's individual epee medals ceremony
Open gallery
73 photos
Sports

Fencer Katrina Lehis has bagged Estonia's first olympic medal in Tokyo after defeating Aizanat Murtazaeva of Russia, to take bronze.

Lehis won the encounter 15:8 in the individual women's epee round; as reported by ERR News she and Julia Beljajeva had already made the quarter finals earlier Saturday.

 Sun Yiwen (China) won gold, while Ana Maria Popescu (Romania) took silver.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was one of the first to congratulate Lehis on her win, writing on her social media account: "Fantastic, Katrina. The first medal is in hand."

In the match-up with Murtazaeva, things started one apiece before the Estonian drew ahead 3:1 in the first period.

In the second period, the Russian made a comeback and even took the lead 4:3, before Lehis found her form again to end the period 7:4 up.

While Lehis injured her hand in the third period, the remained composed to emerge 15:8 up at the end, giving her the bronze medal (see gallery below).

 

Lehis had earlier romped past Rossella Fiamingo of Italy 15:7, in the quarter finals, then lost a closer encounter over eventual silver medalist Anna Maria Popescu (Romania), 15:11 in the semis, meaning the latter progressed to the final and the Estonian had to play off for bronze.

Popescu had also beaten Julia Beljajeva 15:8 in the quarter finals.

Lehis told ERR's sport portal after the win that: "It had been a very difficult loss in the semi-finals, then we had to regroup, otherwise we won't get a third place match."

"It's a different kind of feeling that we generally don't experience in team competitions. It was very tough, and now I'm just glad that thee day is over and that it went as it did," she added.

The other Estonian fencer in action Saturday was Lehis' and Beljajeva's fellow epee teammate Erika Kirpu, who went out in the round of 16 after losing to Kelly Hurley (U.S.) by one point, 15:14.

This article was updated to include a gallery of the post-event medals ceremony.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry ticket booking system partly reinstated

17:56

Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal Updated

17:51

Minister: Lithuania migrant influx constitutes hybrid attack

17:25

Ministry: EDF contributing two members to EU-led Mozambique mission

16:49

Two-dozen EDF members likely to join UK-led defense framework

16:25

Minister: Planned oil shale plant shouldn't fall foul of EU state aid rules

15:50

Grid distributor Elektrilevi acquires competitor in €29-million deal

14:54

Defense ministry plans to extend Operation Barkhane activities into Niger

14:27

Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

13:44

Cyclist Tanel Kangert 46th out of 130 in arduous Tokyo men's road race

11:07

Mart Helme likely to run in Lasnamäe

10:53

Day brings 106 COVID-19 cases

10:44

Estonia to send Lithuania 100 kilometers of barbed wire

10:03

Tõnis Saarts: Presidential institution at an all-time low

09:04

Lehis and Beljajeva make quarter finals in Tokyo

08:46

Kontaveit out in first Olympic round

08:31

Companies introducing vaccination incentives

08:31

Defense Forces military band budget to be halved

08:00

Lutsar: Infection rate growing would not see schools-kindergartens closed

23.07

EU's e-CODEX data exchange channel to be based in Tallinn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: