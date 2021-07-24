Lehis and Beljajeva make quarter finals in Tokyo

The women's epee individual tournament is being held in Tokyo on Saturday. Estonia is represented by Katrina Lehis (FIE 12), Julia Beljajeva (FIE 36) and Erika Kirpu (FIE 23).

Kirpu lost to American Kelley Hurley (FIE 16) in the round of sixteen, with the American scoring the final point during extra time after the third phrase ending in a 14:14 tie.

Beljajeva defeated France's Coraline Vitalis (FIE 9) and Lehis Pole Ewa Trzebinska (FIE 30) in the round of sixteen.

1/8 finals

Beljajeva bested the competition's only Japanese Nozomi Sato (FIE 42). The first phrase ended in a 3:3 tie, with Beljajeva pulling ahead 8:6 during the second before scoring four consecutive points during the third for a 15:10 win.

Lehis managed to take a 15:10 victory over former world champion Mara Navarria (FIE 6). Lehis opened up a 4:1 lead during the first phrase, extending it to 6:1, 10:5 and 11:6 during the second before seeing the bout through to victory.

--

