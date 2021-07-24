Lehis and Beljajeva make quarter finals in Tokyo

News
Open gallery
134 photos
News

The women's epee individual tournament is being held in Tokyo on Saturday. Estonia is represented by Katrina Lehis (FIE 12), Julia Beljajeva (FIE 36) and Erika Kirpu (FIE 23).

Kirpu lost to American Kelley Hurley (FIE 16) in the round of sixteen, with the American scoring the final point during extra time after the third phrase ending in a 14:14 tie.

Beljajeva defeated France's Coraline Vitalis (FIE 9) and Lehis Pole Ewa Trzebinska (FIE 30) in the round of sixteen.

1/8 finals

Beljajeva bested the competition's only Japanese Nozomi Sato (FIE 42). The first phrase ended in a 3:3 tie, with Beljajeva pulling ahead 8:6 during the second before scoring four consecutive points during the third for a 15:10 win.

Lehis managed to take a 15:10 victory over former world champion Mara Navarria (FIE 6). Lehis opened up a 4:1 lead during the first phrase, extending it to 6:1, 10:5 and 11:6 during the second before seeing the bout through to victory.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:04

Lehis and Beljajeva make quarter finals in Tokyo

08:46

Kontaveit out in first Olympic round

08:31

Companies introducing vaccination incentives

08:31

Defense Forces military band budget to be halved

08:00

Lutsar: Infection rate growing would not see schools-kindergartens closed

23.07

EU's e-CODEX data exchange channel to be based in Tallinn

23.07

Auditor General concerned over outstanding oil shale plant financials

23.07

Coronavirus outbreak infects 13 at Rally Estonia

23.07

Number of people allowed at unsupervised public events to be reduced

23.07

Startups more than double employee numbers in five years

23.07

Estonia names new ambassador to Czech Republic

23.07

Tõll incident prompts ferry switchover, additional flights

23.07

28th Viljandi Folk Music Festival kicks off Updated

23.07

Gallery: Cyclists protest Elron's new bike ticket policy

23.07

Ethics chief: Ministry secretaries are responsible for monitoring funds

23.07

Archer Reena Pärnat ranks 53rd in Tokyo opening contest

23.07

Finland to allow entry for cruise tourists from Monday

23.07

Luik and Tiido: Neutrality would have meant ending up alone

23.07

Health Board: 84 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

23.07

Stroomi beach swimming warning issued again

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: