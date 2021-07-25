Men's quadruple scull secures place in the final

The Estonian men's quad (Kaimar Taimsoo, Tõnu Endrekson, Allar Raja, Jüri-Mikk Udam) took second place in the Saturday repechage, securing a place in the A-final of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Estonian quad was still in third place 500 meters before the finish that would have meant dropping out of the competition, while the men managed to overtake China and come in second after Great Britain (5:55.91).

The Chinese four lost just 0.34 seconds to the Estonians who finished with a time of 5:56.52.

Jüri-Mikk Udam was so exhausted by the effort that he required medical assistance after the race. Doctor of the Estonian Olympic delegation Mihkel Mardna said that a temperature of 35 degrees coupled with 80 percent humidity constitutes difficult conditions for everyone. Udam's temperature was brought down after half an hour, with Mardna suggesting he should be fine to race again a few days from now.

The Netherlands, Australia, Poland and Italy secured a place in the A-final directly.

Estonia took third place after Poland (5:39.25) and Italy (5:39.28) in heat 2, qualifying for the repechage.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

