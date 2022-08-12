Estonia's rowers progress in European championships in Munich

Estonia's quadruple sculls team. Source: Estonian rowing union.
Estonia's quadruple sculls team have made it to the semi-finals in the European rowing championships in Munich, Germany.

The team, Mihhail Kuštein, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak had to settle for fourth place in the first heat on Thursday, meaning they had to qualify for the semi-finals Thursday evening.

In a race against teams from the Netherlands, Ukraine, Norway and Sweden, the Estonians came out in second place, 1.42s behind the Netherlands, and so are through to the semi-finals, taking place on Friday. Ukraine also went through.

The individual (Andrei Jämsä (Pärnu SK)) and double sculls (Ander Koppel (Pärnu SK Kalev) and Elar Loot (SAK Tartu)) events are also taking place Friday.

The European Championships official website is here.

--

