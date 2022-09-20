Quadruple sculls in with chance of reaching world championship semis

Sports
Estonia’s quadruple sculls team.
Estonia’s quadruple sculls team. Source: ERR
Sports

Estonia's quadruple sculls team finished fourth in their event at the 2022 World Rowing Championships event in Racice, the Czech Republic, meaning they must compete again in an intermediate race in order to potentially qualify for the semi-finals.

The foursome of Mihhail Kuštein, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson, Johann Polek placed fourth in their heat, with a time of 5:52.93. 

The team had been up to third place at one point, only to be overtaken by Lithuania.

Italy's quadruple sculls won, with a time of 5:43.94, followed by the Netherlands and Lithuania, the latter just over seven seconds ahead of the Estonians.

Italy and the Netherlands go through automatically to the semi-finals, Estonia and Lithuania must finish at least third in the intermediate race, starting at 1.05 p.m. Estonian time, to progress.

Meanwhile in the lightweight men's double sculls team of Ander Koppel (Pärnu SK Kalev) and Elar Loot (SAK Tartu) are through to the quarter finals, which take place Wednesday, after finishing fourth in their heat.

The event's official page is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

