Estonia's quadruple sculls rowers make world championships finals

Sports
Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Polek.
Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Polek. Source: WorldRowing
Sports

Estonia's quadruple sculls team has reached the final heats at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic.

The foursome of Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Polek had had to go via an intermediate heat to reach the semi-finals, held on Thursday, and booked a place in the A-heat final on Saturday after finishing third, behind Italy and Great Britain, with a time of 5:56:00.

The team was back down in fifth place after 500 meters (of 1,500 meters), rising to fourth at the 1,000-meter mark and pulling into the top three over the last segment. Ukraine, Norway and Switzerland finished behind Estonia, in that order.

Poland, Romania and the Netherlands went through from the other semi-final event.

Saturday's A-final starts shortly after 4.20 p.m. Estonian time, on Saturday.

The double sculls lineup of Ander Koppel and Elar Loot are competing right after the quads, in their C-final.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:38

Tallinn WTA 250 Open 'a whole other world,' say organizers

16:09

Cyclist Frank Aron Ragilo eighth in world championship race in Australia

16:08

Average electricity price to fall slightly to €213 per MWh on Saturday

15:43

Study: Estonians living abroad maintain strong bonds with Estonia

15:36

Andy Warhol exhibition opens at Fotografiska Tallinn

15:22

Center MEP: Low rating result of perception that party still in office

15:07

Raimond Kaljulaid: Russia could employ terrorism against the West

14:58

Estonia grid connected to Europe 'in 12 hours' in event of Russia blackout

14:42

Estonian Olympic chief: 'Russian athletes should return later, not sooner'

14:12

Tallinn weighing up making Pikk tänav fully car-free

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

22.09

Estonia calls up almost 3,000 reservists for annual Okas defense exercise

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

22.09

Fire in the residential quarters of tanker in Gulf of Finland Updated

11:06

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

22.09

Kallas: This government won't strip Russian citizens' right to local vote Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: