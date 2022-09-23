Estonia's quadruple sculls rowers make world championships finals

Estonia's quadruple sculls team has reached the final heats at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic.

The foursome of Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Polek had had to go via an intermediate heat to reach the semi-finals, held on Thursday, and booked a place in the A-heat final on Saturday after finishing third, behind Italy and Great Britain, with a time of 5:56:00.

The team was back down in fifth place after 500 meters (of 1,500 meters), rising to fourth at the 1,000-meter mark and pulling into the top three over the last segment. Ukraine, Norway and Switzerland finished behind Estonia, in that order.

Poland, Romania and the Netherlands went through from the other semi-final event.

Saturday's A-final starts shortly after 4.20 p.m. Estonian time, on Saturday.

The double sculls lineup of Ander Koppel and Elar Loot are competing right after the quads, in their C-final.

--

