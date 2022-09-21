National quadruple sculls team makes world championships semi-finals

Estonia's quadruple sculls team made it through to the semi-finals at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic.

The foursome of Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Polek had finished fourth in the preceding heat, which was not enough to go through to the semis automatically and meant having to race once again in an intermediate stage.

The team won that heat with a time of 5:46.01, after working their way up from fourth place, to overtake Norway, New Zealand and China in the last 800m, to win by 0.13 seconds over China.

France, Switzerland and Lithuania had already gone through to the semi-final, to be held Wednesday.

Meanwhile Estonia's double sculls are also through to the semi-finals after winning their heat with a time of 5:46.01.

--

