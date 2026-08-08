Estonian rowers take double sculls top spot at U-19 world championships

Estonia's Endrik Hansen and Riko Raimond Kubja have won the world title in the men's double sculls at the World Rowing Under-19 Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

In the final, the Estonians claimed victory with a time of 6:18.60, followed by Great Britain (6:19.23) and a team competing as neutral without a flag (6:19.57) in third place. They were followed by Turkey, Slovenia and New Zealand.

In the semifinal, the Estonians finished third behind the Slovenian and British crews (6:33.39). They lost to the winning Slovenian crew by slightly less than two seconds.

Estonia's Karl Varik, competing in the single sculls, recorded the fourth-fastest time in his race (7:01.22), just missing a spot in the final. The Estonian will continue competing in the B final.

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