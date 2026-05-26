Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov sets two new Estonian records in London

Estonian swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov broke his own domestic record in the 50-meter backstroke at the AP Race meet in London.

His 24.81 was six hundredths of a second faster than the previous national record he had set at the Estonian Championships last June and earned him the win in London, ahead of Czech swimmer Jakub Krischke (24.96) and Lithuania's Mantas Kauspedas (25.17).

Then on Monday morning, the Estonian, 31, swam another Estonian record in the 50-meter butterfly, clocking 23.22, four hundredths of a second faster than the record set by Daniel Zaitsev in 2019, in the heats.

Tribuntsov now holds the Estonian records in three 50-meter races, since he already held the record in the backstroke.

The morning race was his last one in London, as he is continuing preparations for the European Championships taking place in August, and the swimmer did not compete in the evening's final.

On Sunday, Kregor Zirk also took first place in the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 1:57.79, while European Championships gold medalist Eneli Jefimova finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke with a season-best 1:06.37, beaten only by season leader Angharad Evans (U.K.).

Of the other Estonians competing, Aleksei Denissov finished third in the junior standings in the 200-meter individual medley with an Estonian junior record of 2:04.65, while Gerd Johan Lessing also placed third in the 400-meter freestyle, setting a PB of 3:58.50.

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