Mark Lajal, Daniil Glinka both out of French Open qualifiers

Both of Estonia's representatives in the French Open tennis qualifying rounds, Mark Lajal and Daniil Glinka, have been knocked out.

The French Open qualifiers are a three-round knockout affair.

Lajal, who was out of competition for the first few months of this year due to health issues, was playing on clay for the first time in a year on Tuesday, though this was the 23-year-old's third year of attempting to qualify at the Roland Garros.

However, the Estonian, ranked 157th in the world, was defeated in round one of qualifying by 30th seed Roman Safiullin (neutral flag, ATP 142nd) in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4.

Over the course of the nearly 90-minute-long match, Lajal served up one ace and committed five double faults to Safiullin's three aces and one double fault. Safiullin converted two of his eight break-point opportunities. Lajal had just one break point during the match but was unable to capitalize on it. Lajal hit 11 winners compared to Safiullin's 29, while Lajal committed 15 unforced errors to Safiullin's 23.

Daniil Glinka. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Estonia's second-ranked player, Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 174), got off his qualifying campaign to a winning start on Monday thanks to a 6–2, 6–4 victory over local player Robin Bertrand (ATP No. 279).

This is only the second grand slam tournament Glinka, 26, has competed in during his career so far.

However, in round two he lost to Bolivia's Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (ATP No. 178), also in two sets, 6–3, 6–4.

In both sets, Glinka dropped one service game. Prado Angelo converted two of his three break points, while Glinka failed to capitalize on either of the two opportunities presented to him. The clearest difference so far as the stats go came in the unforced errors record: Glinka's 28 committed were twice as many as his opponent's total.

The French Open main draw matches start this coming Sunday. The winners of the recent Italian Open in Rome, Elina Svitolina and world number one in the men's Jannik SInner, will be among the ones to watch for.

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