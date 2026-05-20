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Estonian defender Karol Mets to leave German club St. Pauli

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Karol Mets.
Karol Mets. Source: SCANPIX / picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
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Estonian national football team captain Karol Mets is to leave German club St. Pauli at the end of this season, Postimees reported.

The club has somewhat of a cult following, being based close to Hamburg's famous red-light district and due to fans holding unapologetically left-wing politics and an anti-fascist stance. It is also one of the few professional football teams to play in a brown strip.

However, this was not enough to stave off relegation from the Bundesliga after two seasons in the top flight to the second-tier 2. Bundesliga this season. Mets' contract was also due for renewal soon.

"I was in the final year of my contract, so negotiations over a new deal began in November. The club already offered me an extension back then, but I didn't want to rush. In the end, a month before the season ended, we agreed that if we stayed up, we would extend the contract," Mets, a center back, told Postimees.

While his next destination is as yet unknown, there is a chance that Mets will stay in Germany and in the top flight. "At my age, salary plays a bigger role than before," he added.

Mets joined St. Pauli in January 2023, the season it won promotion to the top tier from the 2. Bundesliga, initially on loan from Swiss club FC Zürich. He joined the German club full-time at the end of that same season.

Mets was out with injury for 11 months during his time with St. Pauli, however, clocking up 33 appearances and scoring one goal.

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