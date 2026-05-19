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Daniil Glinka convincingly wins French Open first qualifying match

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Daniil Glinka.
Daniil Glinka. Source: Beatriz Ruivo/FPT
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Estonia's second-ranked tennis player Daniil Glinka opened his French Open qualifying campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win over local player Robin Bertrand.

Glinka, ranked 174th in the world, had beaten the Frenchman, ranked 105 places below him by the ATP, all three previous times the pair had met competitively.

On Monday at the Stade Roland Garros, Glinka secured the first break of Monday's match on his third opportunity in a lengthy opening game, but immediately lost his own serve before Bertrand comfortably held to love. That, however, marked the end of Bertrand's momentum as the Estonian broke his serve twice more. Glinka did not face any further break points and reeled off five consecutive game wins from 2–1 down to take the set.

In the second set, both players held their service steadily, even as Bertrand had a break opportunity in the second game and Glinka got two opportunities in the sixth. Estonia's number two player then earned the decisive break with things at 4–4, and then sealed the match on his own serve.

The entire encounter lasted 90 minutes. Glinka won 74 percent of points behind his first serve and saved three of the four break points he faced. Alongside 20 unforced errors, he recorded 16 winners and kept Bertrand to only a 37 percent (10/27) win rate on points on his second serve.

Glinka faces the winner of the match between Bolivia's Juan Carlos Prado Angelo and American Mackenzie McDonald in qualifying round two. McDonald is seeded 18th in qualifying, has reached the fourth round at two Grand Slam tournaments, and has been ranked as high as world number 37.

The main draw of the French Open, the pinnacle of the clay court season, starts Sunday.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

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