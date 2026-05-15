Pärnu, Tallinn and Tartu all still in the running for planned new sports arena

The Estonian Olympic Committee is forming a panel to assess the viability of three cities' bids to host the planned national sports arena.

The arena would host major events currently, if they are held at all in Estonia, hosted at older facilities such as the Unibet Arena in Tallinn.

Not only Tallinn but also Tartu and Pärnu have expressed serious intent to host the planned arena, providing concrete arguments in each case.

The discussion about building a new large arena gained stronger momentum a year ago, once it had become clear that Estonia had won the right to host the 2029 European Basketball Championships.

Estonia's largest indoor venue, Unibet Arena (formerly Saku Suurhall), officially holds 7,200 people. However, in reality attendance can be lower for sporting events.

The most recent sold-out sporting event — the basketball match between the Estonian and Swedish national teams in March — attracted 6,637 spectators. Estonian Basketball Association Secretary General Gerd Kiili said the arena could accommodate 7,000 spectators at full capacity.

Last November, the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) started the preparatory phase for the "super arena" project, with the goal of identifying a suitable and economically viable solution for hosting international sports and large-scale events in Estonia.

As part of that process, Riigikogu factions, city representatives, and officials from the Ministry of Culture visited Finland to inspect how the business model of a multi-purpose arena functions in that country.

The EOK told ERR that the next stage of planning would be revealed next week; however, representatives from Pärnu, Tallinn, and Tartu all confirmed that they are still involved in the process.

Urmas Klaas (Reform), mayor of Tartu, said he spoke with EOK Secretary General Kristo Tohvr on Thursday and explained that a committee would now be formed to conduct a revenue analysis for the arena in Estonia's second city.

That committee will include several recognized experts, among them longtime executive Erkki Raasuke and construction entrepreneur Raivo Rand, Klaas said.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform). Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Pärnu takes decisive steps

The latest move in the competition between the cities was made by Pärnu, which, in addition to a letter of support sent to the Ministry of Culture, has also launched a detailed planning process.

This week, the southwestern Estonian city also issued a video on social media showing an artist's rendition of the possible multi-purpose arena. The concept video was prepared by architecture firm +Arhitektid, whose other projects include the Rail Baltica Pärnu Terminal concept design.

Pärnu Mayor Kristel Voltenberg said the video (see below) was released both to inform local residents and to demonstrate to decision-makers how serious Pärnu is in its ambitions to build the arena.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Monika Haukanõmm (Center) meanwhile told ERR that Pärnu's main challenge could be the surrounding infrastructure.

"With all due respect, Pärnu is a lovely small town, but they would have to subsidize accommodation themselves," Haukanõmm said.

Voltenberg rejected that, adding Pärnu, as Estonia's summer capital, specifically wants to position itself as a tourism city which has sufficient accommodation capacity.

"The fact that we do not have a large local population does not automatically equate to a problem. We are situated between Tallinn and Tartu, and our transport network also works in our favor," Voltenberg said, adding that she hopes Pärnu will also retain its airport.

The Pärnu plans locate the arena adjacent to the Rail Baltica Pärnu Terminal, more precisely in the Veterans Park area, beside the Papiniidu Bridge and alongside the Pärnu River.

However, the Environmental Board has already issued remarks on the detailed plan, stating that the current proposal would violate shoreline and riverbank construction restrictions as well as protected conservation areas. In addition, the plot borders the Rail Baltica detailed plan area, which still has room for adjustments.

Voltenberg did not consider this a problem and described it as fine-tuning that can be addressed if the decision ultimately favors Pärnu as the arena's location.

Possible location of the new multisport arena in Tallinn's Ülemiste area. Source: Tallinn City Government

Tallinn believes it is only city capable of supporting the arena

Tallinn has also shown initiative in developing the arena and was already actively working on the project during the previous Reform-Isamaa-SDE-Eesti 200 city administration.

Former Deputy Mayor for Culture Kaarel Oja (SDE) said via social media in May last year that, if desired, the arena could be completed in time for the 2029 European Basketball Championship. That option has since been ruled out.

Last December, the current Center-Isamaa Tallinn administration also unveiled its own arena concept in any case. The proposed location is in the Ülemiste commercial terminal area, where, as with the Pärnu proposal, a Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal station would be located nearby.

Deputy Mayor Haukanõmm confirmed that the city is currently continuing with the same location, although North Tallinn (Põhja-Tallinn) could also be considered.

"Ülemiste appears suitable because it is located at a transport hub. The city is well connected by tram, the airport is nearby, and there is also a highway and railway station close by," Haukanõmm said.

Monika Haukanõmm. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

She added that existing infrastructure also supports the Ülemiste option, as the Ülemiste City development already has parking structures that become empty after the workday ends.

Tallinn also sent a letter to the Ministry of Culture in April emphasizing that the arena should be erected in Tallinn, on the grounds that, as the capital and primary city, it is the only city in Estonia capable of supporting a venue of that kind and scale, as is the case in Estonia's nearest neighbors too.

"If we want to compete for international events, we must also consider regional realities. In neighboring countries, this role is fulfilled by capital cities — Riga and Helsinki — where similar arenas operate successfully. Tallinn is the only Estonian city capable of competing at this level," the city stated in the letter.

Tartu emphasizes regional impact

While ahead of the local elections last fall the current Tartu coalition partners, Isamaa and Reform, were not fully aligned on the desire to build the arena, the project got included in the coalition agreement once that coalition emerged.

Mayor Klaas confirmed to ERR that there is consensus within the coalition, adding the city wants the arena to be built in Tartu.

Klaas said the city has already reserved a plot of land at Roosi 89, in the Raadi district, very close to the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

The mayor stressed that its regional impact is argument enough for the arena to be built in Tartu.

"Estonia should not concentrate everything in Tallinn. We have shown that we are capable of organizing major events and competitions, and we have the experts and skills," Klaas said, also emphasizing Tartu's strong transport connections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!