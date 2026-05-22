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Estonia hosting UEFA U17 European football championship starting Sunday

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Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium, also known as the A. le Coq Arena and which will be hosting many of the U17 UEFA European games.
Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium, also known as the A. le Coq Arena and which will be hosting many of the U17 UEFA European games. Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR
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The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals start on Sunday, with Estonia hosting.

A total of 54 teams entered qualification, and this was whittled down to the eight taking part in Tallinn following last month's draw at the Lilleküla staadion.

The games are being hosted in Tallinn and in Rakvere.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported more on how, over the coming weeks, Estonia's modest football grounds will host the future stars of Europe.

Spain's team is already here, and punters have been tipping them for the final on June 7. Team coach Sergio Garcia said the squad includes several strong players, with everyone to give their all. Hopes are as a result high, even though Estonia welcomed them with rain and chilly weather for the time of year.

Garcia said he didn't think this would be a problem for his boys. "In the cold you play better; in the heat it's always a bit more difficult. Hopefully the rain won't affect us too much. We prefer playing in cool weather rather than hot weather."

Members of Spain's U17 team arriving at Tallinn Airport. Source: ERR

Estonia shouldn't have a problem hosting either: The country first hosted a football tournament of this level in 2012, and the roster back then included a couple of really big names.

"For example, Paul Pogba and (Samuel) Umtiti from the French national team became world champions with France at senior level a few years later. Playing for England at Haapsalu Stadium and, I believe, also at Rakvere Stadium, was currently one of the world's best strikers, Harry Kane," said Kaarel Täll, senior communications specialist at the Estonian FA" (EJL).

Add to that in the U17 championships more broadly, legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland are past alumni, while Barcelone midfielder Lamine Yamal took part as recently two years ago.

Among the young players competing in Estonia for the current tournament are footballers already playing in France's Ligue 1 and Italy's Serie A.

The young footballers will be a boon for tourism too, as the tournament's economic impact is estimated at close to half a million euros.

"We can clearly see bookings in several hotels around the city, and for multiple days — not only from the competitors but also from accompanying guests. And thanks to this, the city will certainly attract more foreign tourists," said Külli Kraner, head of the national Hotels and Restaurants Association.

Kick off is on Monday, and if in four years' time, during the Football World Cup, anyone wants to be able to say, "I saw him play back then too," now is their chance.

Players born on or after January 1, 2009, are eligible to participate.

The eight teams are competing across two groups: Group A consists of Estonia as hosts, Belgium, Croatia and Spain, while Group B is made up of Montenegro, France, Italy and Denmark.

Billboard advertising the UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals starting this Sunday in Tallinn. Source: Andrew Whyte/ERR News

The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run Sunday, May 24, to Sunday, June 7.

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship is contested annually, and Spain is the most successful team in this competition, having won nine titles. Portugal are the current champions, having won their seventh title following a 3–0 victory over France in the 2025 final.

More information is available from the official event site here.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include the "Aktuaalne kaamera" reportage.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Hanneli Rudi.

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