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German media: Estonian 'keeper Karl Hein signs 4-year contract with Werder Bremen

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Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: SCANPIX/picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
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Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Hein has signed for SV Werder Bremen, who he had been on loan to this season, according to German media reports.

Hein, 24, the first-string 'keeper for the national side, was signed by Arsenal of the English Premier League (EPL) in 2019. On going on loan to Werder last year, the latter club inserted a buyout clause allowing them to purchase the Estonian for €3 million once the loan period ended.

While German media reported this week that Werder had hoped to negotiate a slightly lower fee for Hein, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg reported Friday that Bremen had triggered the option clause and acquired Hein's playing rights.

According to sources, the Estonian's new contract with the German club runs until the summer of 2030.

Werder's previous first-choice goalkeeper Mio Backhaus is reportedly set to join SC Freiburg for over €15 million. Freiburg went down 3-0 on Wednesday to EPL side Aston Villa in a thrilling Europa League final in Istanbul.

Hein played twice for Werder in the 2025-2026 season, against Bayern Munich and against the recently relegated St. Pauli, who also had an Estonian in the team – national captain Karol Mets.

Werder finished the Bundesliga season in 15th place. Mets, meanwhile, is set to leave St. Pauli.

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