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Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' gets Tallinn debut

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One of the world's most-performed musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera," premiered in Tallinn on Tuesday.

"The Phantom of the Opera," based on the Gaston Leroux novel of the same name and often colloquially called simply "Phantom," premiered nearly 40 years ago.

It is now being put on at the Unibet Arena, with seven dates this week.

The shows kick off the European leg of the world tour of "Phantom," which started in 2023.

Preparations to bring the musical to Estonian audiences lasted nearly two years and were a major logistical challenge to all, the Estonian crew included.

"In total, 15 shipping containers arrived from England. The most difficult thing to transport was the chandelier, which is heavy, large, and magnificent, but also highly fragile. Under no circumstances could it get broken, as it is still needed afterward," producer Reno Hekkonens told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"There have definitely been logistical concerns, as we're not exactly Paris or Berlin, where things are easier to access. So yes, there have been worries, but everything worked out in the end," he added.

British performer Nadim Naaman, who has appeared repeatedly in "The Phantom of the Opera" over the past 15 years and is currently playing the titular role, said touring with the production can at times be difficult, adding that he is grateful to have been part of the journey.

"When you do lots of other shows, you realize how much better 'Phantom' is than other shows. It's just so well written; there's something in this show that everyone in the audience can relate to or can be moved by; the music is fantastic, and it's just such high quality," Naaman said.

Georgia Wilkinson and Nadim Naaman are the leads in the production of Phantom going ahead at the Unibet Arena. Source: ERR

Australian opera singer Georgia Wilkinson plays Christine Daaé, the female protagonist of the story. While she has performed in "Phantom" more than 400 times over the past few years, she told "Aktuaalne kaamera" she has yet to tire of the role.

"And I think that speaks to the magnificence of the score that Andrew Lloyd Webber composed. I think it's timeless; I can hear that every night and never get sick of it – it never starts playing and I think 'argh, this again'," Wilkinson said.

Close to 100 crew members accompanied Naaman and Wilkinson on the journey to Tallinn, which lead producer James Bilios noted could be a challenge, yet everyone gets on well to an almost unheard-of extent.

"Phantom" is on stage at the Unibet Arena until Sunday, after which it moves on to Lithuania.

Lloyd Webber started work on "The Phantom of the Opera" in 1984, with lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe. It premiered in London's West End in October 1986.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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