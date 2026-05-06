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Tartu to celebrate Europe Day

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Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).
Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats). Source: Ragnar Vutt
News

Tartu will celebrate Europe Day on Saturday (May 9) alongside the annual spring fair.

Europe Day activities will be held on Raekoja plats from 10 a.m. with activities for the whole family. There will be free coffee and sweets, as well as opportunities to take part in quizzes and creative workshops.

Throughout the day, there will also be music and small surprises for active participants.

In the morning, Mayor Urmas Klaas(Reform) will meet citizens, and during the day the European anthem "Ode to Joy" will be played from the Town Hall tower.

At the same time, the Tartu Spring Fair will take place in the city center streets and along the riverbank, bringing plenty of traders and springtime atmosphere to the city.

Hundreds of vendors will be present, offering local food, fresh produce, handicrafts, flowers, seedlings and much more. A dog show will also take place during the day.

The temporary playground in Siuru Park will open on Saturday, offering children opportunities for play and activity with a special programme.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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