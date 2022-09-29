Gallery: Lloyd Webber musical 'Cats' gets Estonian premiere

'Cats' Estonian premiere at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn, Wednesday, September 28 2022.
The Estonian premiere of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic 'Cats' took place Tuesday evening at the Alexela concert hall in Tallinn.

The musical is over 40 years old having first premiered in 1981, and has been performed close to 9,000 times in the 21 years it ran.

It is loosely based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, while "Memory" is the most well-known song from the musical.

--

