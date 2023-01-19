Eesti Laul 2023 finals order of performance announced

The running order of the 12 entries at the grand final of Eesti Laul 2023, the annual contest to find Estonia's representative act at the main Eurovision Song Contest, has been announced.

The final follows the semi-final heats held last Thursday and Saturday, and will take place on February 11 at the Tondiraba Ice Rink in Tallinn.

Ten songs were selected across the two semi-finals, joined by two more acts which were decided by phone-in vote alone.

The Eesti Laul 2023 grand final order of appearance is:

1. Meelik "Tuju"

2. Inger "Awaiting You"

3. Janek "House of Glass"

4. Elysa "Bad Philosophy"

5. M Els "So Good (At What You Do)"

6. Bedwetters "Monsters"

7. Andreas "Why Do You Love Me"

8. Alika "Bridges"

9. Anett x Fredi "You Need to Move On"

10. Ollie "Venom"

11. Mia "Üks samm korraga"

12. Sissi "Lighthouse"

ERR News' front page has the official videos of all the above.

The final will be broadcast live by ETV, ETV+ (Russian language), Raadio 2, ERR's Jupiter streaming portal, and ERR's own Estonian-language page.

Two voting rounds are to take place, in round one, where jury panel and phone-in votes are both taken into account to give a shortlist of three acts.

These three will progress to the "super final", whose winner will be determined by the public via phone-in only.

The winning entry will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Liverpool, England, in May and, if they make it through, the grand final.

The Eesti Laul 2023 grand final hosts are yet to be confirmed, though musical interludes will be provided by Karl-Erik Taukar, 2 Quick Starts by the 2022 Eesti Laul winner Stefan, who placed 13th.

Estonia has won the Eurovision Song Contest once, back in 2001 when Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL triumphed with the song "Everybody".

