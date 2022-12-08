Estonian band Bedwetters: We don't have any ethical boundaries

Two of Bedwetters, Mihkel Mõttus (right) and Joosep Järvesaar, on Thursday's 'Terevisioon'.
Two of Bedwetters, Mihkel Mõttus (right) and Joosep Järvesaar, on Thursday's 'Terevisioon'. Source: ERR
Estonian pop punk band Bedwetters have shed some light on why they reconvened after a long hiatus, just in time for the Eesti Laul 2023 competition.

Appearing on ETV morning show "Terevisioon" Thursday, band member Mihkel Mõttus said: "It just turned out that way," referring to the band's eight-year absence – presumably more than enough time for the bed to have dried out.

"Perhaps we got fed up with the whole thing. We were pretty young back then, too," he added.

The years have not blunted the band's uncompromising edge, hover, Mõttus added.

"We don't have any ethical boundaries. We probably never will," he said.

As for Eesti Laul – the competition to decide Estonia's Eurovision Entry for 2023 – the band has put forward its song "Monsters" for consideration.

"We will release the record next year ,and we have many songs ready, but none of them were suitable for Eesti Laul, yet somehow "Monsters"] was," Mõttus added.

As for the video, Mõttus said: "We wanted to create an image in which a pig forces a human into a meat grinder," a key scene in the video, with drummer Karl-Kristjan Kingi being put through the grinder.

The band had reformed as an exception for a friend's wedding, Mõttus added, and found that, contrary to fears they would have lost their old energy and musical knack, found that there was still some mileage.

"This is now the last time, while there's still time and energy," bandmate Joosep Järvesaar, also appearing on "Terevisoon", said.

Bedwetters formed in September 2004 and came to national prominence in 2007 after wining a major competition for new groups. They did not play together for several years, between 2013 and this year.

Current band members are: Joosep Järvesaar ( lead vocals), Karl-Kristjan Kingi  (guitar, backing vocals), Mihkel Mõttus (guitar, backing vocals) and Kaspar Koppel (bass).

The Eesti Laul 2023 semi-finals take place in January, while an initial broadcast this Friday will showcase the shortlisted entries.

The winners will go through to the final, with the ultimate victor to represent Estonia at the Eurovision 2023 semi-finals and, if they get through, the grand final, both to be held in Liverpool, England, in May.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Terevisioon

