Eesti Laul contest to kick off on ETV this Friday

Eesti Laul 2023 contestants at a press conference.
Eesti Laul 2023 contestants at a press conference. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Songs and singers competing in the Eesti Laul 2023 contest to determine Estonia's Eurovision entry will be brought to viewers on ETV for the first time this Friday.

The "Eesti Laul 2023. Start" special program will air at 8 p.m. to treat viewers to all the competing songs and their videos.

"The artists have really made an effort, and the general impression is highly professional," executive producer Tomi Rahula said. He added that the entries feel fresh and bubbly, which keywords can also be used to describe this year's entries, many of whom are newcomers to the scene.

The special will be hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets who will also host Eesti Laul semi-finals and the final.

The Eesti Laul semi-finals will be held on January 12 and 14 at the Viimsi Atrium, with the final taking place at the Tondiraba Ice Rink. Tomi Rahula said that tickets to the semi-final shows are limited and urged those interested to hurry.

All of this year's competing songs and their videos can be found at the Eesti Laul website (in Estonian) and ERR's Jupiter streaming service after the special airs.

Eesti Laul 2023 semi-finalists in alphabetical order:

1. Alika "Bridges"
2. Andreas "Why Do You Love Me"
3. Anett x Fredi "You Need To Move On"
4. Bedwetters "Monsters"
5. Carlos Ukareda "Whiskey Won't Forget"
6. Ellip "Pretty Girl"
7. Elysa "Bad Philosophy"
8. Inger "Awaiting You"
9. Janek "House Of Glass"
10. Kaw "Valik"
11. Linalakk, Bonzo "Aeg"
12. Meelik "Tuju"
13. M Els " So Good (At What You Do)"
14. Merlyn "Unicorn Vibes"
15. Mia "Üks samm korraga"
16. Neon Letters & Maiko "Tokimeki"
17. Ollie "Venom"
18. Robin Juhkental "Kurbuse matused"
19. Sissi "Lighthouse"
20. Wiiralt "Salalik"

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

