Over 300,000 people watched Eesti Laul final

Over 300,000 people tuned into the Eesti Laul final on Saturday which chose Estonia's 2023 Eurovision entry.

Pollster Kantar Emor found 326,000 viewers watched the live show on ETV, ETV2 or ETV+ for at least 15 minutes.

The average number of viewers at any one time on ETV was 190,000 and it was 195,000 at the peak.

Russian channel ETV+ had an average of 9,000 viewers at 16,000 as the winner was revealed.

Over 40,000 viewers watched the show with Estonian sign language translation on ETV2.

Thousands of people also watched the final online.

On Saturday, the jury and audience selected Alika and her song "Bridges" to represent Estonia in Liverpool in May.

