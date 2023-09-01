This year's Eesti Laul begins on September 15

Alika won the last editon of Eesti Laul. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
It's time once again for musicians and songwriters in Estonia to dust off their instruments and get ready for Eesti Laul. This year's edition of Estonia's annual song contest is due to kick off on September 15.

From the middle of September to the end of October, the search is on to identify Estonia's best new songs, which will then compete in this year's Eesti Laul.

The winner of the competition earns the right to represent Estonia at next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Mälmo, Sweden.

Eesti Laul will continue to fly the flag as Estonia's biggest annual singing competition and entertainment show, when it gets underway again with a fresh format this fall.

This time round, the competition will also include a more diverse jury, meaning the opinions of a wider range of music experts and thinkers are taken into account during the pre-selection process.

Last year's Eesti Laul was won by Alika with her song "Bridges," with the Narva-born singer finished going on to finish eighth as Estonia's representative in the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

About us

