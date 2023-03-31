Tallinn Airport piano embarks on journey to Liverpool, ahead of Eurovision

A piano which is normally resident at Tallinn Airport is being sent to Liverpool, England on Wednesday, ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and finals being held there in May.

Estonia/L'Estonie is being represented this time by Alika Milova, who triumphed in Eesti Laul, the domestic competition to find the Eurovision entry, last month.

While the obvious means of transport might involve the piano "boarding" a cargo flight at the airport itself, its delicate nature means it requires a more sedate journey, and for this reason it was carefully packaged and transported by van to the Estonia Piano Factory (Estonian: Estonia Klaverivabrik).

The piano will then be transported from the factory to Liverpool, and Alika will accompany herself on it, singing "Bridges".

Alika is taking part in the second semi-final heat on May 11, and is fourth (out of 16) to perform, and if she makes it through, the grand final, two days later, on Saturday, May 13.

The U.K. is hosting the finals in lieu of last year's winners, Ukraine, and these two countries both automatically qualify, as do the remainder of the "Big Five", namely France, Germany, Italy and Spain. All other countries must qualify.

The Estonia-made piano will be returned to the airport after the competition, where it is available in the departures lounge for those members of the public that can play well and without inhibitions.

Estonia last won the Eurovision in 2001.

