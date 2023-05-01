Estonia's Eurovision hopeful Alika heads to Liverpool

Estonia's 2023 Eurovision entrant Alika Milova and her team flew to the United Kingdom on Monday morning (May 1) to prepare for the semi-final later this month.

Milova was chosen as Estonia's entrant after she won the "Eesti Laul" singing contest with her song "Bridges".

Eurovision takes place in Liverpool this year after the UK agreed to host the event instead of Ukraine.

The final is scheduled for May 13 and the semi-finals a few days before.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Europe-wide contest last year and the band will perform in Estonia on May 8 at a free concert.

Watch Alika's Eesti Laul-winning performance of "Bridges" below.

--

