Foreign ministry announces chance to meet Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

Members of Kalush Orchestra.
Members of Kalush Orchestra. Source: EBU
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is offering two lucky members of the public the chance to meet personally with Ukrainian rap-traditional music fusion outfit Kalush Orchestra, as part of next week's Europe Day celebrations.

Kalush Orchestra, reigning Eurovision Song Contest winners, are joining Estonian singers Stefan and Tanel Padar on Europe Day, Tuesday, May 9, at a grand concert being held in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

In order to take part, hopefuls must share the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' social media post publicizing the concert (see below, scroll down for English version) and tag a friend who they would like to come along with them.

The meet would take place after the concert ends, and the winner will be contacted the day before, on May 8.

Europe Day events start in Freedom Square from 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will see EU member states' embassies and EU institutions represented, while the concert itself starts at 6 p.m.

The day is co-financed by the EU and organized by the State Shared Service Center, the Representation of the European Commission in Estonia, the Office of the European Parliament in Estonia, and Tallinn – Green Capital of Europe 2023.

Kalush Orchestra was started in 2021 as a side project of the Ukrainian rap group Kalush, whose core members are Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and breakdancer MC KylymMen (lit. 'Kilim Man').

Tymofii Muzychuk, Vitalii Duzhyk, and Andrii Handziuk joined this nucleus to form Kalush Orchestra, which focuses on hip hop blended with folk motifs and elements from Ukrainian traditional music, and is intended to be a distinct act from Kalush itself.

Kalush Orchestra won last year's Eurovision Song Contest, held in Turin, Italy, with the song  "Stefania".

The win was the third for Ukraine, after 2004's victory for Ruslana, almost coinciding with the Orange Revolution of that year, and Jamala's win in 2016, following the 2014 Euromaiden uprising, Russia's seizure of Crimea and the start of the insurgency war in Donbas.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

