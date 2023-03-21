Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to perform in Tallinn on Europe Day

News
Europe Day 2022.
Europe Day 2022. Source: Patrik Tamm/ ERR
News

Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will perform at a free concert in the capital on May 9, Europe Day.

Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Jonatan Vseviov said: "On Europe Day, we are celebrating the unity of Europe and peace. The price or, in fact, the pricelessness of these values has become even clearer to us in light of Russia's war of aggression. This is why I am extremely happy that this year, we are celebrating on Islandi väljak with Kalush Orchestra, who have become a symbol of Ukraine's tenacity and perseverance."

The annual concert, which started in 1998, will be held outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Estonian artists Tanel Padar and Stefan will also perform.

The event is organized jointly by the State Shared Service Center, the city of Tallinn, the Representation of the European Commission in Estonia and the Office of the European Parliament in Estonia.

Kalush Orchestra won last year's Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Stefania".

--

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

