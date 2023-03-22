Reinsalu: NATO roadmap needed for Ukraine, Europe's security

Urmas Reinsalu gave a speech in the bomb shelter at Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University.
Urmas Reinsalu gave a speech in the bomb shelter at Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ukraine must be given a roadmap to NATO this summer, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said during a visit to Ukraine this week. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate.

Reinsalu met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday and the pair discussed the EU's decision to jointly procure military aid to Ukraine and the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

"Putin and his accomplices have committed indescribable war crimes and crimes against humanity, which countries must not ignore in the name of economic and political interests," Reinsalu said in a statement.

Reinsalu emphasized that Ukraine must be given a clear and straightforward roadmap to NATO at the alliance's summit in Vilnius this summer.

The minister also visited Zhytomyr, the region Estonia is helping to reconstruct, and received an honorary doctorate from Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University.

The presentation ceremony was interrupted by an air raid siren set off by a Russian attack.

"I gave half of my lecture in a bomb shelter, surrounded by young Ukrainians who have become accustomed to learning in bomb shelters due to the horrors of war," Reinsalu said.

Estonia is currently rebuilding a kindergarten in Ovruch, Zhytomyr oblast.

This will likely be Reinsalu's last visit to Ukraine as foreign minister as his party will not be included in the next coalition.

Editor: Helen Wright

