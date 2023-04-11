John Lydon's Public Image Ltd to play Tallinn in October

News
Public Image Ltd.
Public Image Ltd. Source: Press Materials.
News

John Lydon (Johnny Rotten), who wrote his name into rock music history as lead singer of the Sex Pistols, is set to return to Estonia with his band Public Image Ltd. The band will perform at Tallinn's Helitehas on October 12 as part of their forthcoming "End Of World" tour.

Public Image Ltd, or PiL, are a post-punk experimental music band that came together in London, England in 1978. According to John Lydon, his aim was to form an anti-rock band. The band's influences include Can, Captain Beefheart, Tim Buckley and various dub artists.

The band achieved their biggest commercial success with their 1989 album "9."  After splitting in 1992, PiL reunited in 2009 and have since released two albums: 2012's "This Is PiL" and "What the World Needs Now...." in 2015.

Their next album, "End Of World," is due to be released this August, with the band heading out on a European tour to promote it.

The show will not be the band's first in Estonia, having previously played at the Tallinn Summer Rock Festival back in 1988.

You can read more about that experience of visiting Estonia in an article from Sounds magazine. posted on Lydon's website here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

news in simple estonian

