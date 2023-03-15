Lineup announced for this year's Tallinn Music Week

News
The lineup for this year's Tallinn Music Week has been announced.
The lineup for this year's Tallinn Music Week has been announced. Source: Tallinn Music Week.
News

The music program has been unveiled for this year's Tallinn Music Week (TMW). The annual international music and city festival is set to take place across the Estonian capital from May 10-14 with a lineup featuring 176 artists from 41 different countries.

Billed as the "festival for tomorrow's music, arts and ideas," this year's Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is set to bring together artists from 41 different countries to perform live shows in the Estonian capital.

The three-day music program gets underway on Thursday May 11 at venues around the city in the new pavilion of Tallinn Art Hall. During the festial, there will also be live perforances in Tallinn Old Town. Telliskivi Creative City and the Noblessner area.

Some of the better-known international acts performing this year include Graham Lake from Sweden, Nigerian-born U.S. electronic producer Colloboh, Finnish-German rising star PALMU, BBC Introducing's Scottish Act of the Year BEMZ, as well as 52 Hertz Whale from Slovakia and Romania's K not K.

Genka and the Alla Jakubova Ensemble at Tallinn Music Week 2022 in Narva. Source: Tallinn Music Week

Throughout the week, there will also be the chance to catch some of Estonia's top artists throughout the week, including  Rita Ray, Trad.Attack!, Karl Killing, Duo Ruut, Puuluup, Shelton San, Mart Avi and Kadri Voorand.

While last year's TMW also incorporated a full day of events in Narva, this year all the action will take place in Tallinn.

The full music program for this year's Tallinn Music Week can be found here. 

Festival passes are available to buy online here.

Mother's Day concert during Tallinn Narva Music Week 2022. Source: Tallinn Music Week

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:48

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

16:12

Culture ministry unable to complete audit of Tallinn Music Week organizer Updated

15:51

Former Covid scientific council chief Irja Lutsar rules out ministerial job

15:33

Estonian exporters feeling stiff competition, says economist

15:29

Central bank: Q4 2022 current account deficit due to reduced exports growth

14:45

Lineup announced for this year's Tallinn Music Week

14:01

Apartment associations and government calm in face of EU renovation plan

13:26

Turkey may ratify Finland NATO membership next month, sources say

12:57

Tennis chief: WTA stance on Russian players made Tallinn event complicated

12:20

Global Estonian Report: March 15-22

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08:44

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

14.03

Almost no interest among Ukrainian refugees to move from Estonia to Finland

14.03

Estonia Explained part six: The language has issues

14.03

More than 240 native languages spoken in Estonia, census shows

10.03

Kadri Liik: Russia has gone from an authoritarian to a totalitarian state

14.03

Over 40,000 customers left Eesti Energia's universal service last week Updated

14.03

Eesti 200 after narrower definition of hate speech

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: