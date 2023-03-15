Lineup announced for this year's Tallinn Music Week

The music program has been unveiled for this year's Tallinn Music Week (TMW). The annual international music and city festival is set to take place across the Estonian capital from May 10-14 with a lineup featuring 176 artists from 41 different countries.

The three-day music program gets underway on Thursday May 11 at venues around the city in the new pavilion of Tallinn Art Hall. During the festial, there will also be live perforances in Tallinn Old Town. Telliskivi Creative City and the Noblessner area.

Some of the better-known international acts performing this year include Graham Lake from Sweden, Nigerian-born U.S. electronic producer Colloboh, Finnish-German rising star PALMU, BBC Introducing's Scottish Act of the Year BEMZ, as well as 52 Hertz Whale from Slovakia and Romania's K not K.

Genka and the Alla Jakubova Ensemble at Tallinn Music Week 2022 in Narva. Source: Tallinn Music Week

Throughout the week, there will also be the chance to catch some of Estonia's top artists throughout the week, including Rita Ray, Trad.Attack!, Karl Killing, Duo Ruut, Puuluup, Shelton San, Mart Avi and Kadri Voorand.

While last year's TMW also incorporated a full day of events in Narva, this year all the action will take place in Tallinn.

The full music program for this year's Tallinn Music Week can be found here.

Festival passes are available to buy online here.

Mother's Day concert during Tallinn Narva Music Week 2022. Source: Tallinn Music Week

