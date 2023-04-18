Helsinki hosts inaugural Baltic performing arts festival

From June 7 to June 11, Helsinki will host the inaugural "Baltic Take Over" performing arts festival. Karolin Poska's "Lucky Charm," Johan Rosenberg's solo work "Traps," and Liisa Saaremäel's "Scream Box" will represent Estonia .

When discussing the Baltic region, the organizers say that there is no way around the subject of what Baltic identity is.

"Are Baltic states simply a geopolitical framework, or do they share a common culture, history and artistic preferences? Is there anything else that could form the identity besides the Baltic chain and amber coastlines?" they ask.

According to organizers, describing the Baltic art scene in one sway, trying to capture a recurring theme or aesthetic is impossible.

"Baltic Take Over" festival aims at building a new Baltic identity and change how the rest of Europe views the Baltic, while also recognizing that the three states are completely distinct from one another.

Over the last two years, nine artist collectives and producers from the three countries have met to exchange their experiences. They are now heading to Helsinki as a group that knows each other's work.

The festival, co-curated by the Latvian Institute of New Theater, Kanuti Gildi SAAL, and the Lithuanian Dance Information Center, will present Baltic art through the perspectives of Baltic curators.

Four Helsinki-based institutions have joined the challenge: Kiasma/URB Festival, Annantalo, Viirus Theatre, Mad House Helsinki, as well as Eskus, Takamo, Tanssin Talo, Tinfo and Circus Dance Finland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!