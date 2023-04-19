Siret Campbell elected leader of Directors' and Dramaturgs' Union

At their annual meeting on Sunday, theatre directors and dramaturgs elected Siret Campbell to lead the union. The leader of the national association for the past four years, Jaanus Rohumaa, will continue to serve on the board.

Mari-Liis Lill, Mihkel Seeder and Siim Tniste were all recently elected to the board. Marta Aliide Jakovski, Margus Kasterpalu, Mehis Pihla and Paavo Piik will retain their previous positions.

Siret Campbell is best known as the founder of the Drama Academy and teaches dramaturgy at the School of Dramatic Arts, in addition to writing plays. "Health insurance and social guarantees, minimum wage agreements with theaters, are just a few of the issues that the new board will certainly address," Campbell said.

Jaanus Rohuma, who gave up his bid to become chair due to a busy work schedule, was presented with a lilac plant by his colleagues to commemorate four busy years. Under Rohumaa's stewardship, the former Estonian Dramatists' Association consolidated professionals in the field and tripled its membership.

The Estonian Directors' and Dramaturgs' Union currently has 129 members, with the latest additions being Ringo Ramul, Mari-Liis Lill and Kadri Sirel.

