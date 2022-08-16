'Treski Thrill' festival brings good vibes to Setomaa

Treski Thrill 2022
'Treski Thrill' a festival of music and inspiration took place for the first time this weekend in Setomaa, southern Estonia. The three day festival, which kicked off on August 12, featured live performances from top Estonian acts including NÖEP, Lexsoul Dancemachine, Tõnu Tubli and Daniel Levi as well as a special inspiration program with saunas, ice baths and coaching workshops.

Staged in the unique surroundings of Treski and featuring four live music stages as well as a nightclub, the festival is the passion project of top musician and culture manager Jalmar Vabarna (Trad.Attack!, Zetod), who wanted to bring 'good vibes, good food, good spirit and good people' to his native Setomaa.

Before the festival, Vabarna told Best of Baltic Entertainment (BOBE) that, in addition to the music, what makes Treski Thrill really special is the inspiration program, which, amongst other activities enabled festival goers to enjoy morning saunas and learn the special breathing techniques of 'Iceman' Wim Hof as they cooled off in an ice bath.

Treski Thrill kicked off on Friday August 12 with a 'Funk night' including performances from Chris Noah (Latvia), Lexsoul Dancemachine, Tõnu Tubli and Tidi & Bande.

NOËP headlined the Main Stage on Saturday evening, with the party continuing late into the night at both the World Music on the Barn Stage (Daysleeper, Smaddy, Henessi Schmidt, DJ ELRI, Toomas Valk) and Treski Techno on the Silo Stage (Jozels, Keplér, Tiit Sei, Prof. Palm).

Day three began with Henessi Schmidt providing some Morning Vibes, before Minimal Wind took to the Main Stage in the afternoon. The festival was closed out by Bombillaz on Sunday evening.

A packed summer of live music at Treski is set to be rounded off on August 26 with a show by rock band Terminaator and folk ensemble Kukerpillid.

Editor: Michael Cole

