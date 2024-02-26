NOËP rates London and Ireland shows among career best

NOËP, A.K.A. musician and producer Andres Kõpper, who recently released a new single entitled "Go Home, You're Drunk," spent this year's Estonian Independence Day week performing three concerts in the Republic of Ireland and the U.K. Kõpper told ERR that the shows were among the best of his career.

Fresh off the back of winning the Estonian Music Awards for Male Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year, NOËP, has just released a new single entitled "Go Home, You're Drunk" featuring German singer Riiva, on a Dutch record label.

Kõpper celebrated Estonian Independence Day in Ireland and the U.K., where he also played three sold-out shows. Without knowing the exact statistics, Kõpper said he thinks half the audience at the shows were locals and the other half were Estonians, who live and work in the U.K. and Ireland.

Speaking on Raadio 2's morning show NOËP said that the U.K. and Ireland gigs were among the best of his career. "It's a pity we couldn't record them, but it was so much fun. It all turned out so well. I also had Emily Roberts and Riiva on stage, with whom I have a new song. It was an hour and 20 minutes of very smooth going," he said.

"There was quite a lot of jumping around," Kõpper admitted, adding that being on stage certainly helps him to stay fit. "That's all the more reason to actually work out, because then it's better when you're on stage. And it's really noticeable when you haven't been physically active at all and then you're on stage. This slacker attitude is definitely not suitable for the stage," Kõpper said.

In addition to the positive feeling he took away from the shows, Kõpper also had the chance to spend a week writing new music in Vienna.

"One of the publishers organized a 'camp' there, and so, I spent a week there writing music," Kõpper said.

While the record company focuses on Kõpper's work as the artist NOËP, the publisher focused on his work as Andres Kõpper, who writes music both for himself and for other artists, he explained. "And tries to bring together better and better artists and writers to make even better music, as well as make money," Kõpper explained.

While Kõpper says it is possible for musicians to go out and organize shows by themselves yourself, Scruff Of The Neck helped promote NOËP's gigs in England.

"They came up with a place like Omeara, which somebody said was owned by a guy from Mumford and Sons, and they're now pushing us in the U.K. direction to establish ourselves there in a small way," he said.

Performing in London also comes with some additional pressure Kõpper said, because it's harder to make up for any mistakes. "If you screw something up badly, it's difficult to get a second chance," Kõpper admitted.

--

