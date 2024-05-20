Recreational vehicle tourism gaining popularity in Estonia

A recreational vehicle in Pärnu.
A recreational vehicle in Pärnu. Source: ERR
This weekend, more than 400 caravans gathered in the South Estonian village of Treski, Setomaa, for what was the largest caravan gathering in the Baltic states.

Ivar Kalev, who is a board member of the Estonian Caravan Club (Klubi Eesti Karavan), told ERR that more and more locations in Estonia have become convenient for recreational vehicle users.

"There are some very good caravan parks in Estonia, which are also of a high standard in European terms, and they are really appreciated by foreign tourists. Maybe Estonian tourists have not always found them, and maybe money counts more so they want to be at a site where they don't have to pay. However, it is a question of free choice, and if this option is available in Estonia today, then it's not bad at all," Kalev said.

According to Sergei Vahnitski, who is also on the board of the Estonian Caravan Club, recreational vehicle tourism has become increasingly popular in recent years.

"Caravan tourism is a lifestyle, it is freedom. You don't have to buy a ticket. You don't have to pay for a hotel room or buy a plane ticket. You are only dependent on what the weather is like. But (with a recreational vehicle) you can make your own tri, according to your own schedule. You can go where you like, when you like, and wherever the sun is," Vahnitski said.

Many families in Estonia first became interested in buying a recreational vehicle when travel restrictions were in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

